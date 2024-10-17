Creative Planning Raises Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,448,689 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,551,000 after purchasing an additional 84,941 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,480,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 99,705 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,820,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,346,000 after buying an additional 527,187 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $171,943,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,274,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000,000 after buying an additional 440,552 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.14.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $115.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $137.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total transaction of $152,703.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,707.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

