Creative Planning Sells 1,455 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Creative Planning decreased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 242,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 77,419 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $9,138,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

