Creative Planning Takes Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,334,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 17,662 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Adam Daniel Phillips sold 4,500 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $82,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,596.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Marten Transport stock opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 33.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Marten Transport from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marten Transport has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

