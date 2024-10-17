Creative Planning Takes Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Creative Planning bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,053 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 440,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRL stock opened at $166.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $166.85.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $2,685,133.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

