Critical Review: Connexa Sports Technologies (YYAI) and Its Competitors

Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Connexa Sports Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Connexa Sports Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connexa Sports Technologies -565.12% -1,557.21% -187.79% Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors -89.12% -180.70% -28.96%

Risk and Volatility

Connexa Sports Technologies has a beta of -1.78, indicating that its stock price is 278% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connexa Sports Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.49, indicating that their average stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connexa Sports Technologies $5.98 million -$15.64 million -0.01 Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors $2.97 billion $78.06 million 40.74

This table compares Connexa Sports Technologies and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Connexa Sports Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies. Connexa Sports Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.0% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Connexa Sports Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Connexa Sports Technologies Competitors 75 479 719 8 2.52

As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 12.67%. Given Connexa Sports Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Connexa Sports Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Connexa Sports Technologies peers beat Connexa Sports Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connexa Sports Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.