Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Raised to $103.00 at Truist Financial

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CCK. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Shares of CCK opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. Crown has a twelve month low of $69.61 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,187,734.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,119,554. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,392,349 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Crown by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

