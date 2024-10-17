Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 17,300 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $457,066.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 578,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,287,695.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,180 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $241,158.60.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,288 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $139,021.52.

On Monday, October 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 499 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $13,108.73.

On Monday, September 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $471,771.00.

On Friday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,311 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $36,327.81.

On Monday, September 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,420 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $403,183.20.

On Monday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $320,490.42.

On Monday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $443,745.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $371,221.51.

On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $451,184.00.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The firm has a market cap of $670.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 5.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

