Cwm LLC Acquires 1,090 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Block in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Block during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $73.54 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 434,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,007.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,007.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Roelof Botha bought 434,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.55 per share, with a total value of $25,000,007.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 434,405 shares in the company, valued at $25,000,007.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $539,404.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 580,086 shares in the company, valued at $37,572,170.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,932. Company insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Block in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on Block in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Block from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. William Blair raised shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.79.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

