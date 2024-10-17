Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cwm LLC increased its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,626,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,321,000 after purchasing an additional 65,486 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spire by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,351,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Spire by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,439,000 after buying an additional 69,020 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Spire by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 644,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Spire

In other news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares in the company, valued at $638,470. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gerard J. Gorla sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $32,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,899.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,470. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spire Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SR stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.85.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.86 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. Spire’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.81.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

