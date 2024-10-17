Cwm LLC Buys 3,146 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 512.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 273.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45,832 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 762.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $198.46 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.52.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.