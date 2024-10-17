Cwm LLC Buys 4,623 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 12,879,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,159 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,653,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,318,000 after purchasing an additional 326,105 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,794,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,587,000 after buying an additional 795,553 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,804,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,453,000 after buying an additional 478,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,425,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,288,000 after buying an additional 264,056 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.21.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

