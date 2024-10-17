Cwm LLC Buys 93 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE AZO opened at $3,129.16 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,375.35 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,131.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,007.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $46.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. BNP Paribas raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,202.71.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

