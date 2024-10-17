Cwm LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth $116,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Datadog by 1,974.5% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,925,000 after acquiring an additional 806,741 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Datadog by 1,597.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 785,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 739,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Datadog by 129.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,384,000 after purchasing an additional 344,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,620,000 after purchasing an additional 331,808 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Price Performance

DDOG opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 393.75, a P/E/G ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.02 and its 200 day moving average is $119.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDOG. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.19.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $4,346,289.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,963,061.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 33,333 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $4,346,289.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 314,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,963,061.62. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total value of $14,192,544.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 347,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,822,395.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,012 shares of company stock worth $62,076,371 in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

