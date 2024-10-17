Cwm LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter worth $1,666,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 66.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

NOCT opened at $50.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $169.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.80.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

