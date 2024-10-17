Cwm LLC Increases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 481.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 50.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS stock opened at $71.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.98. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.46.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

