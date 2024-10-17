Cwm LLC Trims Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $404,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on IQVIA from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.87.

NYSE IQV opened at $233.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

