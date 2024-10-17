CX Institutional Acquires 377 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in UFP Industries by 5.2% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 19,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 25.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UFP Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

UFP Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $136.85 on Thursday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $139.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.39.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 16.42%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.