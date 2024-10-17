CX Institutional Boosts Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in PayPal were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 156,934.7% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 343,687 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 604.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $80.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Read Our Latest Report on PayPal

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.