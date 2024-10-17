CX Institutional Buys Shares of 10,128 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,100 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,021,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after acquiring an additional 665,653 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 586,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $36.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.