CX Institutional Decreases Stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

CX Institutional trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 93.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,310 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,835,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.05 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $100.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

