CX Institutional Grows Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

CX Institutional increased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LIN opened at $483.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $232.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $468.07 and a 200 day moving average of $450.25. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $361.02 and a 52-week high of $485.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,996. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

