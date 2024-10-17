CX Institutional Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,552 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Pfizer by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,378,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,173 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,902,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,670,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,855,000 after buying an additional 4,947,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,813,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,820,000 after buying an additional 2,829,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 24,961.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,497,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,891,000 after buying an additional 2,487,919 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,800.00%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

