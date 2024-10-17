CX Institutional Has $1.02 Million Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RVTY. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Revvity by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Revvity during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revvity

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,237.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,807 shares of company stock valued at $937,576 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revvity Price Performance

NYSE:RVTY opened at $120.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $128.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RVTY. Citigroup increased their price objective on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Revvity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.53.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

