CX Institutional Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

CX Institutional raised its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 46,217 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 116,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE SCI opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $81.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

