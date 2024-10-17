CX Institutional Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

CX Institutional cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $154.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.69. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.