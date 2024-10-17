CX Institutional Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 764.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,945,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 355.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $560.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $548.48 and a 200-day moving average of $545.12. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $474.46 and a 52-week high of $579.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

