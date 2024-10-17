CX Institutional Has $624,000 Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CX Institutional grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 35.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,326,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 12.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $2,816,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,225.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,341.00 to $3,501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,340.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,202.71.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

AZO stock opened at $3,129.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,131.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,007.34. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $46.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 157.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total transaction of $40,392,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,055,777.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

