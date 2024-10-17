CX Institutional Has $917,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMFree Report) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FCOM opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $55.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.57.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

