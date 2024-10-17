CX Institutional Increases Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on J shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $158.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James raised Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.60.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $141.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.04. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.76 and a 52-week high of $141.66. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,670.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,426,029.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,516 shares of company stock worth $2,152,693 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.