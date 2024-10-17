CX Institutional Invests $1.35 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $319.44 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $320.79. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.86.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

