CX Institutional Invests $524,000 in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAW. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW opened at $214.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $204.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.21. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $214.40.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

