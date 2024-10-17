CX Institutional Lowers Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $177.08 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $177.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.