CX Institutional Purchases 24 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Gartner were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IT. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,541,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $852,014,000 after acquiring an additional 341,911 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Gartner by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 414,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $197,608,000 after acquiring an additional 114,610 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 117.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 200,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,856,000 after acquiring an additional 108,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2,573.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 71,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,010,000 after purchasing an additional 68,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $241,872.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,949.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 34,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.40, for a total transaction of $17,213,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,874,865.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $241,872.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,949.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $32,601,014. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $532.86.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $531.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $497.87 and a 200-day moving average of $466.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $534.80.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

