CX Institutional Raises Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 193.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,957 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.08 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

