CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $256.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $278.79.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.45.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

