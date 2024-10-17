CX Institutional Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period.

VOO stock opened at $535.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $537.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

