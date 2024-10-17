CX Institutional Sells 121,578 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

CX Institutional decreased its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 121,578 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Select Medical by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEM opened at $34.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.66. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

SEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Select Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

