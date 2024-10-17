CX Institutional Sells 13,060 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,060 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in CME Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

CME Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CME opened at $227.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $227.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 56.98%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

