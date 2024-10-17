CX Institutional Sells 138 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CX Institutional cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,362 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citic Securities initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.40.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.1 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $232.73 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.99 and its 200-day moving average is $253.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

