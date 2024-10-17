CX Institutional Sells 154 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.4% during the second quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

MDY stock opened at $583.22 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $584.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $546.60.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.