CX Institutional Sells 1,636 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJK. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $94.26.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
