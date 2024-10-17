CX Institutional Sells 312 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Eaton were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Breakwater Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,560.0% in the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.9 %

ETN opened at $341.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.19. The company has a market capitalization of $136.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $347.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.47.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

