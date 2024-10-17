Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.65 and traded as high as C$3.08. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 5,494,356 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DML shares. Roth Capital upgraded Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Denison Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. CIBC set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Denison Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Denison Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 1,412.07%. The business had revenue of C$1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 million. Analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.



Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

