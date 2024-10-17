Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.90 and traded as high as C$6.65. Dexterra Group shares last traded at C$6.38, with a volume of 52,151 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DXT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

Dexterra Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$408.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.43.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$253.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.37 million. Dexterra Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dexterra Group Inc. will post 0.7094737 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dexterra Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.09%.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

