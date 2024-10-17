Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,504 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

