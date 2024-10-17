Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 136,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 109,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24.
Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.
