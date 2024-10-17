Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD) Stock Position Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 16,836 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 136,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 109,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSD opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.11 and a 12 month high of $47.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.24.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.