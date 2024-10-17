Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.12 and last traded at $36.77. 823,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 285,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.87.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $131.64 million, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of -2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (GGLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLL was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

