Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 133.0% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 49,740 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $60.72.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

