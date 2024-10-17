Dwight A. Merriman Sells 1,385 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,385 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.82, for a total transaction of $398,630.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,634,112.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MongoDB Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $278.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.07 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MongoDB from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,521,000 after acquiring an additional 194,148 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

