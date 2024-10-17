Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 2,389 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock worth $35,993,340. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $165.16 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

